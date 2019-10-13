Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: First goal with Avs
Kadri scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
After three scoreless outings to begin the year, Kadri has finally found twine for the first time with the Avalanche. The 29-year-old center has added seven hits and eight shots on goal in four contests this season.
