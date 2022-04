Kadri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Kadri set up Cale Makar's opening tally at 2:01 of the first period. This was Kadri's third point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran center is up to 27 tallies, 86 points, 245 shots on net, 71 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 70 contests. He's earned 29 of his points with the man advantage.