Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Gearing up Wednesday

Kadri (lower body) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Flyers, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

After missing the last three contests, Kadri's expected to return to the second line flanked by Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi. Kadri has adjusted well in Colorado, posting 10 goals and 10 assists over 27 games, and he hasn't lost his knack for stirring up trouble with 38 PIM.