Kadri was suspended eight games for his hit on Justin Faulk in Game 2 against St. Louis on Wednesday.

At the very least, Kadri will miss the remainder of the current series against the Blues and part of the next round if the Avalanche advance. The 30-year-old laid down a brutal hit on Justin Faulk who also missed Friday's Game 3 tilt. Carl Soderberg replaced Kadri in the lineup Friday.