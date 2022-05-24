Kadri scored three goals, dished an assist, went plus-4 and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

This was Kadri's second straight multi-point effort. The 31-year-old scored twice as part of the Avalanche's four-goal second period and then completed the hat trick 9:38 into the third. The center is up to five goals, five helpers, 26 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating through eight playoff contests.