Kadri will turn to a neutral arbitrator to appeal his eight-game suspension, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

After the league announced that commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Kadri's ban, the center and the NHLPA will move forward with another appeal to a neutral arbitrator that will be final. At this point, it's unclear how quickly this may be resolved, so fantasy players can likely expect Kadri to still be suspended for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Golden Knights. For now, the Ontario native won't make an appearance in the second-round series unless it reaches a Game 7.