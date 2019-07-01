Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Heading to Avalanche

Kadri was traded to Colorado along with Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot, and a 2020 sixth-round pick Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Kadri spent the first 10 years of his NHL career with Toronto, racking up 357 points in 561 career games. Last season was a bit of a letdown; after back-to-back 30-goal seasons, he pocketed just 16 goals and 44 points during the 2018-19 campaign. The 28-year-old will likely center Colorado's second line and see time on the team's second power-play unit.