Kadri recorded two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.

Kadri helped out on goals by Brock Nelson and Nathan MacKinnon in this contest. The 35-year-old Kadri has long worked as a center, but he's opening this year as a second-line winger alongside Nelson, giving the Avalanche some flexibility in constructing their lines. If Kadri sticks on the wing, he'll gain some versatility in fantasy, which could make it more palatable to roster him. He was held to 50 points in 77 regular-season outings between Colorado and Calgary last year, his lowest total in the last five years, and further age-related regression is a risk factor moving forward.