Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Hurt in Sunday's win
Kadri (lower body) did not finish Sunday's game against the Wild, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.
Kadri appeared to hurt his leg in the second period and did not initially come out for the third. He eventually returned for one shift before returning to the locker room. The center had an assist and four PIM in the contest. If he's not ready to go for Tuesday's game against the Senators, expect J.T. Compher to move up in the lineup.
