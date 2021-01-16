Kadri notched a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 8-0 blowout win over the Blues.

Kadri was minus-4 in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Blues, but he bounced back well. The 30-year-old Kadri did his damage on the power play, assisting on Mikko Rantanen's second-period tally and following it up at 1:13 of the third period with a goal of his own. While a top-six role with the Avalanche is a good position, Kadri's usage on the top power-play unit gives him an extra boost in fantasy value. He added three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's victory.