Kadri had one shot, four hits and two PIM while finishing minus-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Kadri had the ignominy of being on ice for all of St. Louis' goals in the season opener for both teams. The 30-year-old center was one of many Avalanche players to get outworked by the Blues. The two teams will meet again Friday in St. Louis.

