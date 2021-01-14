Kadri had one shot, four hits and two PIM while finishing minus-4 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Kadri had the ignominy of being on ice for all of St. Louis' goals in the season opener for both teams. The 30-year-old center was one of many Avalanche players to get outworked by the Blues. The two teams will meet again Friday in St. Louis.
