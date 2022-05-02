Kadri was unable to practice Sunday nor Monday due to a non-COVID illness, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kadri could still feel better in time to suit up for Tuesday's series opener against the Predators, but Dater cautions that Colorado rarely lets players take the ice without logging at least one practice after missing time. Should Kadri miss Game 1, Colorado would likely shift J.T. Compher up to the second-line center role, though the Avs could instead opt to break up their top line and move Mikko Rantanen from wing to center to fill in for Kadri.