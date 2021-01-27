Kadri registered an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Kadri contributed the secondary helper on Brandon Saad's second goal of the game. While Kadri ranked third among Avalanche centers with 16:20 of ice time, he was also fifth among all of the team's forwards. There's little denying Kadri has started slow with three points and a minus-7 rating through seven contests, but he's still in a position to succeed. Expect the 30-year-old to hold down the second-line center job, especially after finally showing a little chemistry with Saad and Andre Burakovsky in Tuesday's big win.