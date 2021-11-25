Kadri notched a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Anaheim. He also had four shots and went 16-9 (64.0 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Kadri made it five straight multi-point games, setting up Cale Makar's goal in the first period before tallying one of his own with the man advantage early in the third. The 31-year-old Kadri is riding a 10-game point streak (six goals, 15 assists) and has moved into fourth place in the NHL scoring race with 24 points in 20 contests. He had 32 points in 56 games all of last season.