Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Notches 12th goal

Kadri scored a goal on four shots and dished three hits in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri tallied at 17:35 of the first period, giving the Avalanche a 3-1 lead at the time. The goal snapped a three-game dry spell for Kadri, who has 23 points, 46 hits, 46 PIM and 90 shots on goal in 34 appearances this season.