Kadri recorded a power-play assist, seven shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kadri set up Gabriel Landeskog for a second-period tally to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead. The 30-year-old Kadri is up to 13 points, 59 shots, 12 PIM and 16 hits in 19 contests. He's been a solid power-play producer, but that's left the Ontario native with an unsightly minus-13 rating that acts as a drag on his fantasy value.