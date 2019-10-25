Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Off to fast start

Kadri has three goals and five points with a plus-2 rating and six PIM in nine games this season.

His first season with the Avalanche is off to a fast start, as Kadri has been a solid contributor in goals, points, plus-minus and PIM. He saw his shooting percentage dip to 8.7 percent last season, but that's back close to 16 percent as it was in 2017-18. He may not finish the season close to that mark, but Kadri beating goaltenders with a shooting percentage even above 10 percent would mean another 20-goal campaign for the veteran forward.