Kadri will have an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety, which could see him suspended for more than five games.

At a minimum, Kadri shouldn't be expected to play in Friday's matchup with St. Louis, though the league should hopefully announce the impending ban prior to puck drop. If the center appeals the decision, he could push off the start of his suspension but may want to get it over now before the Avs find themselves deeper into the playoffs. Without Kadri, Tyson Jost figures to be the leading candidate to fill that second-line center role.