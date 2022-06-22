Kadri (thumb) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Lightning, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Kadri has been making steady progress since undergoing surgery on his injured thumb June 6. The center is expected to rejoin the lineup after a four-game absence while returning to his usual second-line role. Dater adds that Kadri is unlikely to take faceoffs given the nature of his injury and his quick return -- Mikko Rantanen will likely instead handle faceoffs barring any shuffling of personnel in the Avalanche's top six.