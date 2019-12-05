Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Out against Montreal
Kadri (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Canadiens, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kadri didn't exhibit any signs of being hindered by an injury while logging 17:27 of ice time during Wednesday's win over Toronto. Colorado should release another update on the veteran pivot's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Boston.
