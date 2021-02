Kadri scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kadri set up Mikko Rantanen on the power play to open the scoring in the second period. The 30-year-old Kadri also assisted Andre Burakovsky in the third period before scoring a goal of his own, which stood as the game-winner. The three-point outing put Kadri at six goals, six helpers, 50 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 17 appearances.