Kadri registered two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Kadri set up Gabriel Landeskog's power-play tally and an even strength goal by Mikko Rantanen in the third period. The pair of assists put Kadri at 15 points (seven on the power play), 62 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 20 contests. The 30-year-old center could see a bump in responsibility if Nathan MacKinnon (head) is forced to miss time after leaving Wednesday's game following a high hit.