Kadri scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Kadri opened the scoring at 11:05 of the first period. He also assisted on Andre Burakovsky's second-period tally. The 30-year-old Kadri is up to 20 points (seven goals, 13 helpers), 83 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating in 26 appearances.