Kadri registered an assist, three shots on goal and seven hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri set a physical tone in Monday's battle between the top two teams in the West Division. He also set up Andre Burakovsky for the game-tying goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Kadri has been streaky in 2020-21, but he's put up a solid 31 points with 167 shots on net and 36 hits through 54 outings.