Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Placed on injured reserve
Kadri (lower body) was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Kadri has already missed two games due to his injury and is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. With the Ontario native on the shelf, the club promoted T.J. Tynan from the minors to help bolster the forward ranks.
