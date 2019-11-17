Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Point streak up to five games
Kadri scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.
Kadri's tally in the second period made it 3-1 after he converted on a nifty long pass from Cale Makar. Kadri has six points during a five-game streak, and 15 points in 20 contests overall this season. The center has added 30 PIM, 28 hits and 49 shots on goal in 2019-20.
