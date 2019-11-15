Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Points in four straight
Kadri bagged an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Edmonton.
The former Maple Leaf is up to 15 points this season, including nine over his last 10 appearances. Averaging 4:35 of power-play ice time has certainly helped Kadri in the points department, but don't expect that number to remain that high over the course of the season. Still, the 29-year-old will continue to be one of Colorado's primary threats on offense and deserves nightly fantasy consideration as a result.
