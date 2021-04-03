Kadri notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Kadri was recently moved to the Avalanche's second power-play unit, and that group cashed in when Brandon Saad scored 3:24 into the game. The 30-year-old Kadri has helpers in consecutive games after going four contests without a point. He's up to 27 points, 118 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 36 outings in a top-six role.