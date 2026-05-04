Kadri scored a goal on eight shots, added two hits and went minus-3 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

This was Kadri's first goal of the postseason, and it stood as the game-winner after giving the Avalanche a 7-5 lead in the third period. The 35-year-old still had a bit of a shaky game from the third line, which was the only forward trio to finish in the red for plus-minus in a game that was largely contested at even strength. Kadri now has a goal, two assists, 12 shots on net, three hits and a plus-1 rating over five playoff outings this year.