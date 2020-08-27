Kadri scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Kadri helped the Avalanche get on the board by setting up Nikita Zadorov's second-period tally. In the third, Kadri added a goal of his own, which stood as the game-winner. The center is up to seven markers, 14 points, 40 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating through 11 playoff games.