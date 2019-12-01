Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Pots pair in blowout
Kadri scored two goals, one on the power play, and pumped four shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Kadri's pair of goals turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead for the Avalanche. He scored the deuce in a span of 1:25 in the first period. The center is up to 10 goals, 10 assists, 70 shots on goal, and 38 PIM in 26 contests this season.
