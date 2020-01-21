Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Pots pair in win
Kadri scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Kadri's three points led the Avalanche. He added four shots on goal and two hits in the contest. The 29-year-old is up to 17 tallies, 31 points, 124 shots, 61 hits and 89 PIM through 46 appearances.
