Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Pots pair of goals
Kadri scored twice on four shots and added a pair of hits in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blues.
The two-goal effort gave Kadri 15 markers for the season. He's up to 27 points, 55 hits, 60 PIM and 99 shots on goal in 38 total appearances. The 29-year-old center is set to play in his 600th career regular-season game Saturday in New Jersey.
