Kadri scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Coyotes during Game 1 of their first-round series.

Darcy Kuemper and Philipp Grubauer engaged in a goaltending duel for over 50 minutes, but Kadri finally broke the impasse by knocking home the rebound on a Cale Makar point shot. The 29-year-old center extended his playoff point streak to four games with the tally, and Kadri has racked up two goals and five points during that stretch -- with all but one assist coming on the power play.