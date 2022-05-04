Kadri notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Kadri ended the regular season on a three-game point streak. He was initially a game-time decision Tuesday due to an illness, but he wasn't bothered by it, logging 19:59 of ice time. The 31-year-old will likely play in a second-line role throughout the playoffs after logging a career-best 87 points in 71 outings in the regular season.