Kadri scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Kadri extended the Avalanche's lead to 3-0 in the second period with his 10th goal of the season. The 30-year-old center has racked up 25 points, 102 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 30 games. His top-six role and role as the fourth forward on the Avalanche's first power-play unit will keep Kadri in a position to pile up points.