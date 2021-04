Kadri had a team-high five shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Wild.

It's been nine games since Kadri scored a goal, and he has just three assists during that stretch. More is expected from a second-line center who holds a spot on a power-play unit (3:41 PP TOI/G). He's third on the team with 131 shots but 12th with a 7.6 shooting percentage, well below his career scoring rate of 11.4 percent.