Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Records milestone assist

Kadri picked up a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Kadri's helper was the 200th assist in his career, which was delivered on Nathan MacKinnon's second-period tally. Kadri has settled in nicely in Denver, posting nine points, 19 hits and 30 shots on goal in 13 games. With Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) sidelined, Kadri has been shifted from his usual center position to a wing role with MacKinnon, but that may not be a permanent arrangement. Either way, the 29-year-old should continue to enjoy top-six usage.