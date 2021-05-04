Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kadri picked a good time to end his 11-game point drought, as his third-period tally forced overtime. He hadn't scored a goal since March 22, a span of 19 games, and he picked up just three assists during his cold spell. The center is up to 11 goals, 29 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 50 contests.