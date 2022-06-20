Kadri (thumb) is considered day-to-day according to coach Jared Bednar in the lead-up to Monday's clash with the Lightning, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Kadri will be on the shelf for his fourth consecutive contest due to his thumb injury. Prior to his absence, the Ontario native managed 14 points in 13 playoff contests, including a pair of power-play goals. If Kadri is given the green light to play, he should be in the mix to reclaim his spot on the second line, which would bolster the top-six with Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed) also on the shelf.