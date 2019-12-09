Play

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Remains sidelined Monday

Kadri (lower body) won't play in Monday's matchup against the Flames, AJ Haefele of DNVR reports.

Kadri will miss his third straight contest, so J.T. Compher is expected to continue centering the second line. The 29-year-old is considered day-to-day, and he'll look to make the necessary steps in recover to suit up Wednesday against the Flyers.

