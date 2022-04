Kadri scored his 28th goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Kadri got the Aves on the board in the second period, ripping a snapshot past Marc-Andre Fleury off a feed from Mikko Rantanen. The 31-year-old center finishes the regular season with a three-game point streak, extending his career-high to 87 with 28 goals and 59 assists.