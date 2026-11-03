Kadri scored two goals, including a power-play tally, on four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Kadri sparked Colorado's comeback with a first-period goal before redirecting Cale Makar's shot on the power play to give the Avalanche a 3-2 lead in the second. The veteran center has scored all four of his goals this season over his last five appearances, suggesting his offensive production is beginning to improve. His involvement on Colorado's second scoring line provides useful fantasy upside, particularly if his recent finishing form continues.