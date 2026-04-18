Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Set to play in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kadri (finger) is expected to play in Game 1 against the Kings on Sunday, per DNVR Avalanche.
After missing five straight games because of a broken finger, Kadri skated on the third line and worked on the top power-play unit during Saturday's practice. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with 16 goals, 50 points, 213 shots on net and 50 hits in 77 games between Colorado and Calgary.
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