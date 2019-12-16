Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Set to play Monday
Kardi (lower body) is projected to suit up against the Blues on Monday.
Kadri was just two games back from a lower-body injury when he was hurt in Saturday's clash with Buffalo. The center is on pace to reach the 40-point mark for a fifth consecutive season and could even push for 50, making him a top-end fantasy option.
