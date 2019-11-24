Play

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Sharp against former mates

Kadri set up two goals in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday night.

He skated a season-high 23:26 in his first game against his old team. Kadri also came close to a goal, if the post hadn't gotten in the way. He's skating toward a near-career mark in points. The thin air in Denver sure seems to fit him.

