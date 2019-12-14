Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Should be okay after injury scare

Kadri took a knee-on-knee hit from Blake Coleman in the third period of Friday's game against the Devils, but coach Jared Bednar expects him to be fine, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Kadri was playing in his second game back from a previous lower-body injury, so there is some concern about re-aggravating the ailment. However, Bednar seems optimistic that the forward won't miss time. Confirmation of Kadri's status should come before Monday's game in St. Louis.