Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Should be okay after injury scare
Kadri took a knee-on-knee hit from Blake Coleman in the third period of Friday's game against the Devils, but coach Jared Bednar expects him to be fine, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Kadri was playing in his second game back from a previous lower-body injury, so there is some concern about re-aggravating the ailment. However, Bednar seems optimistic that the forward won't miss time. Confirmation of Kadri's status should come before Monday's game in St. Louis.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Gearing up Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Won't return in Boston•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Out against Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Pots pair in blowout•
-
Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Strikes for game-tying goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.