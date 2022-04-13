Kadri (upper body) skated by himself Monday and did not join the rest of the team on the main practice rink, Terry Frei of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kadri was joined by Ryan Murray (upper body) on the second rink. Both players have been skating for a while, per head coach Jared Bednar, who indicated they are feeling good but not yet 100 percent. That Kadri is skating reinforces the notion that he'll return for the playoffs and possibly for a final tilt or two during the regular season to shake off the rust.