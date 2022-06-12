Kadri (thumb) skated Sunday and has "not yet" been ruled out for Game 1 against the Lightning on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

While it doesn't seem likely that Kadri will be ready to return so quickly after thumb surgery, head coach Jared Bednar is at least keeping the possibility open. The 31-year-old was injured against the Oilers on June 4 and underwent his procedure two days later. A more clear look at his status should be available in the coming days.