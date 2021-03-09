Kadri had an assist, a team-high six shots and two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Kadri set up the suddenly hot Valeri Nichushkin in the slot for Colorado's first goal. It was Kadri's third helper in the last two games and eighth setup in the last seven. He's received elevated ice time over the last three games, which the Avalanche played without Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), averaging 21:02 of ice time.
